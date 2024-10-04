'AITA for uninviting my brother from my father's funeral because he plans to ruin it?' UPDATED

Edit from OP:

For those asking why I would even want to honor such a horrible man in the first place: it's complicated. Dad was a great father until the incident, which happened when I was in college. It's not easy being torn being two people you love, and even though I can say I did not hesitate to choose Ben, Dad was still the person I grew up admiring and loving.

I'm still sorting my own feelings out, and trying to reconcile the loving father that raised me and my siblings with the man who threw away everything for his petty prejudices.

For those asking about the fallout: It has to do with the town's local politics. That's all I'm willing to say.