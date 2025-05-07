"AITA for uninviting my friend’s plus one to my wedding by after they broke up?"

I (F, 30) am getting married in June. One of my friends/coworkers of almost 10 years just broke up with his gf last week. They’ve been slowly breaking up for the past year, but finally called it last week. They’ve been together for 6 years I think, so I know the ex decently well.

She was friends with a couple of the girls in the group, but she and I never hung out one-on-one or even as two couples, I just saw her at group events. I also don’t like her very much. She is kind of a mooch and overall a very negative person. I also didn’t like how she spoke to my friend on numerous occasions (talking down to him) but was willing to be supportive while they were together.