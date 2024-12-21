'AITA for uninviting my parents from my wedding even though they're grieving my late sister?' UPDATED

"AITA for uninviting my parents from my wedding and telling them that it's not an excuse for them to have the opportunity they lost when my sister died?"

My sister unfortunately passed away 2 months before their wedding day was set, last year. I hate traditions and I hate the concept of having someone give me away at my wedding. The problem is that my parents seem to see my wedding as an opportunity to get what they tragically lost when my sister died.

They hate everything about my wedding, there will be no flower girls, there will be no ring bearer since me and my fiance will have them in our pockets, I'm not going to be wearing a white dress and we will have no bridesmaids or groomsmen. The biggest thing with them is the fact that I don't want to be given away, they erupted and called me selfish when I told them this, and then they said.