'AITA for uninviting my SIL from my son's birthday Disney trip?' UPDATED

I am married to my husband, we are planning on taking our son to Disneyland for his birthday, we invited his grandparents on both sides & my husbands brother however my MIL invited my husbands sister without asking us.
Backstory: My SIL is a very difficult person, over the last 3 years even before she met me she has been very cruel towards me. When my husband & i started dating she spent a 10 day vacation with the family telling my husband & his extended family that i was a promiscuous woman among other nasty things despite not even having met me yet.
She then started complaining to my husband about me for ridiculous things which in turn i bought her a gift & wrote a note hoping to become friends, apologizing for whatever i did wrong, she never said thank you & then was upset with the dress i had picked out for a family wedding & demanded i changed it, i spent over $125 finding a new dress, she was still rude to me the entire night.
I was planning on hosting a Christmas party & invited her & her bf as well as my husbands best friend & his gf, when talking about the party my MIL & SIL didnt know that his best friend had a gf & asked about her, i showed them her picture & said that she was very sweet & her personality fit well with the friends. Both MIL & SIL proceeded to call her Ugly & say that he could do much better.
The following week my husbands best friend calls him cussing him out & said that my SIL told him i called her ugly and that he could do better, i never said those things but she said i did & his friend has not spoken to him in the last 3 years because of it.
On Christmas i catch her talking sh!t about me to his cousins while they all stare at me and laugh. She proceeded to steal all of my tampons without asking despite knowing i have a uterine disease that causes heaving bleeding.
She followed those acts with telling my MIL my husband & i were engaged before we got to tell her, she told my BIL's girlfriend that as long as she wasnt me everybody would love her, she fought me on everything about my wedding & made it a living hell, she purposely left me out during family camping trip & pointed it out to me 3 times.
She got upset she wasn't being included when we would hangout with my BIL, so she blamed me & blocked me on social media but undid it so she wouldnt get caught. she said she didn't want me in her wedding despite the fact that she isnt even engaged.
Recently we had a fight about everything where i said that i would only ever be cordial with her but i needed space, i proceeded to keep her blocked on social media, anytime we see her she gets in my face trying to talk to me or bugging my kids despite the fact that my son runs away from her screaming & ive asked her to leave me alone many times.
Now my MIL has invited her to my sons birthday to Disneyland & it is going to annoy me & stress me out if she goes. So my question is AITA if we tell her isn't invited? (MY husband works for FIL so while he has defended me its minimal due to fear of being fired)
Exotic-Current2651 said:
Cancel the trip . Rebook it with your family only. Parents and child. Keep the date secret
Live_Western_1389 said:
Where has your husband been all this time and why hasn’t he put his sister in her place?
thearticulategrunt said:
NTA. Why have you not gone nuclear on this piece of trash? Past time to start stalking her and ruining her life. Shoot maybe get some evidence of her behavior and consider a lawsuit for defamation and slander.
First of all i would just like to clarify that my husband does defend me and stand up for me, at first he was more hesitant about it because he still lived at home and worked for his father and he was afraid of the repercussions.
However he defends me every single time and we rarely see them due to their behavior, the amount of times his sister has been confronted you'd think she would have stopped this long ago but were the only ones who ever call her out or tell her she's wrong and shes grown up getting her way so I don't see her ever stopping.
I do also want to clarify that i have screamed and cussed out my SIL many many times and i've blocked her and told her to leave me alone but she just refuses to do so and will pretend to be nice to me infront of my MIL.
My MIL has been just as awful and cruel towards me as my SIL however my husband has put her in her place and she is pleasant with me now and she spoils both of our sons which is why i invited her in the first place, she just doesnt seem to care or understand the fact that due to everything that has happened between SIL and me i cannot forgive her.
I do not speak to SIL. We have to go over to In laws house because of my husbands job and we do let my FIL, MIL and BIL see the boys, SIL still lives at home because shes a 26 year old leach who thinks you have to be engaged to live together and at this rate i doubt anyone will marry her.
When we see her i say hello to keep the peace because being at war with my MIL is exhausting but i do not speak to her or interact more than one word and we swiftly leave the minute we see her.
UPDATE: as for the Disney trip i have since cancelled and we are now planning on taking my son to the zoo by ourselves!