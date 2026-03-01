'AITA for uninviting my SIL from my son's birthday Disney trip?' UPDATED

She followed those acts with telling my MIL my husband & i were engaged before we got to tell her, she told my BIL's girlfriend that as long as she wasnt me everybody would love her, she fought me on everything about my wedding & made it a living hell, she purposely left me out during family camping trip & pointed it out to me 3 times.

She got upset she wasn't being included when we would hangout with my BIL, so she blamed me & blocked me on social media but undid it so she wouldnt get caught. she said she didn't want me in her wedding despite the fact that she isnt even engaged.