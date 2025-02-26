'AITA for uninviting someone from my wedding after she just spent $2k on my bachelorette?'

I had my bachelorette party last month—an international trip with 13 girls. Most live in City 1, where I grew up but no longer reside. I now live in City 2, a short flight or 6-hour drive away.
One of the girls, “Rachel,” was a high school friend I reconnected with two years ago after getting engaged. She recently started dating someone new—he’s in City 2 (my city), and she spent the entire trip FaceTiming him.
At events, the club, the beach, the yacht, while getting ready, even in the shower. Worse, she dragged other girls into her calls, even though they barely knew her, let alone him. She also FaceTimed while people were changing or while she herself was fully nude.
At one point, she got into an argument with her boyfriend and handed the phone to her roommate, Jamie—who had never met him—forcing her into the fight. Jamie, fed up, hung up and later asked to switch rooms.
When she wasn’t FaceTiming, she was talking about him nonstop. At dinner, she kept blurting out, “I’m moving to City 2, we’re gonna be neighbors!” But when I asked about her kids, she vaguely said she’d fly or drive home every weekend.
This is a mom of 2, with 2 different dads, moving for a boyfriend of 1 month. One night, during a private chef dinner, the power went out, and Rachel’s phone died. Everyone withheld their portable chargers.
She then booked a hotel on someone else’s phone, packed her bags, and left to charge her phone. Mandy, being too nice, walked with her. On the way, Rachel suddenly desperately needed to call her kids—which was hilarious since she hadn’t mentioned them once.
Unfortunately, the power came back, so Rachel did too. Later, while we were playing bachelorette games, she blurted out racial slurs during Mad Libs. I snapped, and the room went silent.
We had a shared photo album for group pics, Rachel uploaded hundreds of selfies, thirst traps, FaceTime screenshots, texts about how her boyfriend was “the one,” and even mirror selfies from a store where she was trying on clothes without underwear. One dress had a slit, and her hooha was showing.
My fiancé was getting updates from some of the girls. He even asked Jamie to talk to Rachel, and he himself sent her messages about being more self-aware and to stop FaceTiming this guy. Nothing changed.
After the trip, I sent Rachel a message thanking her for coming but making it clear her behavior was completely unacceptable. I also told her she was no longer invited to my wedding. She read it and never responded.
Some friends think I was harsh since she spent time and money to celebrate me. To be clear, I’m not cutting her off because I didn’t feel like the center of attention, LOL. This is about how deeply uncomfortable she made everyone.
Since I got back, I’ve heard even more crazy stories that the girls kept from me because they saw how upset I was. AITA for uninviting her? Yes 13 people is a lot. 6 are bridesmaids. Rachel is not a bridesmaid.
I have a mix of different friend groups haha, some girls from high school, college, work, adult life, travels etc. They’re not all close with each other but they’ve all met over the years! Yes I know $2k is a lot but I live in California and that seems normal for us.
I’m sorry if it’s not normal for you. The trip was planned a year out and to gave people time to budget. Nobody was forced to come and spend. I’ve spent similar amounts for their bachelorettes. Yes, several girls talked to her. My fiance talked to her. I talked to her. She would put away her phone in the moment and repeat the cycle later.
NTA, but I have a hard time being sympathetic to someone who has an international trip with 13 people for a bachelorette. You don't have 13 close friends. If you wanted a meaningful occasion, you should have kept it intimate. Going on vacation with a big group you aren't close too is asking for this kind of trouble.
NTA except having your friends spend $2k on a bachelorette party.
NTA for uninviting her... but 13 people on a bachelorette? Just how important was every single one of them to you, and to your party? Sure, Rachel seems pretty self-centered. But honestly, so do you. Birds of a feather, maybe?
Now I want to know the other stories 😂
Honestly, you should have shut it down there, not afterwards. And I would've made things clear that she needed to act differently at the wedding, instead of kicking her out, She also seems to be in a really desperate mental state, and probably needs some support. ESH.
You seriously had a bachelorette where each of the 13 people paid 2k? That is insane.
YTA. Did it never once occur to you to say please stop doing that versus asking other people to hint around it for you? You're about to get married. Start figuring out uncomfortable but direct communication before diving in on marital, in law, competing demands etc. This is so small scale.
YTA for thinking you're special and important enough to have 13 girls spend 2k EACH on your bachelorette. Unless y'all are millionaires, that's way too big an ask for a friend. It would be a friendship ending request for me.
YTA. You had full capability to have discussed your feelings with her during the trip. Instead it seems like you were doing a mix of pouting and gossiping, insinuating she’s a bad mother and letting girls who she didn’t know and your FIANCÉ talk to her before you would.
So to pull the rug from under her after the trip is messy & harsh. It doesn’t sound like you’re capable of handling conflict or having tough conversations and I hope that doesn’t carry over into your marriage. It’s either that or petty responses that still deteriorate it.