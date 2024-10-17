'AITA for uninviting my soon to be MIL from my wedding in a moment of rage?'

"AITA for uninviting my soon to be MIL from my wedding?"

I (f27) am engaged to my fiancé (m45) and we plan to get married in July. I have two kids with my late husband. My soon to be MIL (who I will refer to as MIL) does not know this full context as I am a private person and am not overly close with her.

He passed when I was 23 and I really only discuss his passing once I am incredibly close with someone (I have only spoken to MIL at a handful of holidays and never had a conversation that extended far beyond the basics).

Now to get into this, we recently hosted our first Thanksgiving! I felt very accomplished and was excited to share this moment with my soon to be family. The only issue being that I had totally forgotten the mashed potatoes, which seemed to have MIL in a very pissy mood.