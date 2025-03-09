'AITA for untying my bikini top at a public pool?' UPDATED

I (22F) live at a pretty nice apartment complex and regularly use the pool to tan and swim. Today I came to lay out and do some homework and to my surprise nobody was here (this was around 10am). For context this pool is pretty big and if I had to guess there’s around 50 reclining pool chairs surrounding the pool.
Well about 15 minutes ago (11:30ish) a lady came with her kids and out of every open spot chose the seats literally right next to me (Annoying but fine). Well I’m on my stomach laying out in my bikini minding my own business and have my bikini top untied so I don’t get tan lines on my back.
Keep in mind my upper parts are NOT showing I’m completely on my stomach and any side b$#b would be showing whether the straps are tied or not.
Anyways turn my head and smile at this lady as she’s sitting down with her kids and she gives me a disgusted look and starts scolding me for having my top untied in front of her kids. I was pretty taken aback and said “well you could go sit somewhere else if you don’t like it” and she called me an a^%$ole. So am I the asshole for having my top untied in front of her kids?
I think some people are confused, my b@*bs were not showing at all. My top was still on only my back strap was untied.
Also there are many comments about the dangers of tanning, I hear your concerns. I do use sunscreen and go to the dermatologist every year or so. I am aware that skin cancer is dangerous. Laying out in Florida is no different than going on the boat for hours or spending the day at the beach.
Also, almost everything in the US causes cancer- from the genetically modified food to the chemicals in our clothes. All I can do is live my life and take precautions when possible.
NTA - nope, not at all. Tan away and she can go sc$#w.
NTA. You were literally just trying to avoid tan lines while lying on your stomach. Nothing was showing. She's the one who chose to sit right next to you when there were FIFTY other chairs available.
Parents who act like the entire world needs to bend to their standards for their precious children are exhausting. You weren't exposing yourself to anyone. She could have quietly moved instead of making a scene and trying to shame you. Her kids probably wouldn't have even noticed if she hadn't drawn attention to it.
Not sure where you live but New York City passed a law that stated something like "A Woman may walk about the City to^%ess as long as she is not doing it for money." People need to lighten up, she could have taken up seats anywhere other than beside you!!! NTAH!!!!!
Well this is a pretty quick update but she moved over like 5 chairs and is literally taking pictures of me right now and I asked what her problem was and she said she’s sending it to the apartments management office. So I’ll let you guys know if anything else happens. I’m just trying my best to ignore her at this point.
I’m just annoyed she sat right beside you in a completely open pool area.
You and me both.. she moved at least but now there’s probably 4 other girls here tanning. She’s probably fuming inside lol
You should loudly warn the others that she's perverted and is taking pictures.
Go to the office FIRST. "I was at the pool and this lady was taking pictures of me and harassing me."
She left not long ago. I’m heading back to my apartment now. It’s Sunday so the office is closed. Nothing escalated after the last update. There are probably 20 people here so I don’t think she wanted to cause a scene once others started showing up.
I’ll see if I get an email or anything from the office, I doubt they’ll even be able to identify me because I’m wearing a hat and it’s a large complex but if anything else happens I’ll let you guys know! Thank u so much for all the replies.
Email the office and let them know someone was taking pictures of you and harassing you. Get ahead of whatever weirdo shit she’s gonna pull.
OP should definitely get ahead of whatever this lady might try to do. An email should suffice to get ahead of any lies she may try to tell. I'm not sure if security cameras would be allowed to exist at a public pool, but if they do, the footage could work in favor of your claim that she harassed you.
And go shopping online for a string bottom for a next time she comes with her spawn…you’ll give her a heart attack. Problem solved 😆