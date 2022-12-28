UPDATE: Mom cancel's daughters sweet sixteen after seeing her homophobic TikTok.

Recently, we posted a story about a mother that was appalled when she found a TikTok of her daughter using a homophobic slur. She swiftly punished her by canceling her sweet 16 but then questioned whether she was being fair or not. Well, she posted an update on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit of what she decided to do with her daughter:

She writes:

I've been asked for an update on this situation. Most of you agreed that I was NTA (Not the A**hole), but many pointed out that the punishment did not fit the offense and was just meant to hurt. After thinking it over, I agree.