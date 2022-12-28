UPDATE: Mom cancel's daughters sweet sixteen after seeing her homophobic TikTok.

Recently, we posted a story about a mother that was appalled when she found a TikTok of her daughter using a homophobic slur. She swiftly punished her by canceling her sweet 16 but then questioned whether she was being fair or not. Well, she posted an update on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit of what she decided to do with her daughter:
She writes:
I've been asked for an update on this situation. Most of you agreed that I was NTA (Not the A**hole), but many pointed out that the punishment did not fit the offense and was just meant to hurt. After thinking it over, I agree.
I decided to sit Pam down and ask her why she had made the video. She kept saying she didn't know and cried. I explained how this could ruin her future, the bullying that people who are LGBTQ+ face and the consequences of said bullying, and how terrible it is that she would do this to someone who has treated her very well for as long as he's known her.