'AITA for upgrading my ticket knowing that my sister expected me to help with her kids on the flight?'

I was pissed. I didn't sign up for mid flight babysitting. I called my airline office and asked if they had any business class seats available. They said yes, and I upgraded using a mix of points + money. The upgrade cost me $50 out of pocket, the rest covered by my frequent flyer miles and it was money well spent to be able to sleep.

I get to the airport, check in and wait around for my sister to show up. She does, and I eventually tell her that I upgraded. She... didn't seem too happy. She still sends me little screenshots of how important family is and how we should care about them. I mean, the only reason why I upgraded was because she expected me to babysit. And I didn't give her a heads up.