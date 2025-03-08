'AITA for refusing to forgive my wife after learning our 11-year marriage was based on lies?'

Apologies that is basically TLDR, but I’m 6 months into “sorting out” the issue with someone I’ve been with for 20+ years so this is unfortunately a bit long but there’s a few decent jokes and humorous references included to keep your attention..
My wife (38F) and I (41M) have been together for over 20 years with an off-&-on period in our 20s, then married for 12 years. Have 3 boys: 8, 3, and 4 mo. Back when she was about 7 months pregnant with our 3rd son, we were riding in the car on the way home from the grocery store and kidding around with each other.
With what we knew was our final child on the way, I felt like we were genuinely happy with where we were at that point. She made a joke about how if I hadn’t married her that I would likely still be single and miserable and I joked with her that if she hadn’t married me she might still be in the small town she grew up in and messing around with people from back in those days.
I was driving, but I happened to look at her face when I said that and I saw a look on it I hadn’t seen before. I was caught off guard and proceeded to ask what that look was about. She tried to play it off but I know her too well and asked again. She knew she had given away too much and immediately started very obviously lying to me..
Going back in time, I met her about 3 weeks after her 17th birthday and I was her first “partner”. Our “off” period started when I, admittedly, decided I wanted to “see other girls”. No relationships, just basically be single (Read: be young and stupid) This of course broke her heart and she began to see other guys. Like, several just that summer alone.
As that year went on, I knew I didn’t want what we were both doing to continue and I tried to reconcile things. She seemed into it at first, but one night ended up hooking up with a mutual friends’ much older, previously divorced, brother (a guy we’ll call Derek, the name will matter later).
After this they began dating for several months but he really just exploited her emotional vulnerability and physical inexperience and when he grew tired of using her, dumped her. She quickly came running back to me but I couldn’t see through the hurt of her getting into an actual relationship had caused me and didn’t want to get back together right away.
We spent time together (dinner dates, movie nights) but weren’t publicly acting like we were together. I felt like we just needed time to mend things and everything would work out, but after awhile she stopped coming around as much. I was going through some things with my professional life and ultimately decided I was going to go into the military as an active duty pilot.
When I told her I would be leaving in a couple of months, she started coming back around and we were actually really happy together. Once I left, she wrote me letters and when I came home a few months later we spent the holidays together with our families just like we done before the “off period” began.
Because of the training I was in, we wouldn’t see each other again until Presidents’ Day weekend in February, which lined up with Valentine’s Day. I spent a ton of money for her to come out and see me, she was just going to cover the plane ticket.
But the day before she was going to leave, she calls me and says she has second thoughts about where the relationship is going and doesn’t want to spend the money to fly out (I know this is dragging on, but it will all make sense in a minute). I’m upset by this for sure but just assume the distance is causing an issue and I just need to help her work through it.
Once this portion of the training wraps up, I invite her to come out for the graduation. She does, and this seems to put everything back on track, but training to become a military pilot is a long process and the distance eventually begins to take its toll for her. *(It’s worth mentioning that I would’ve asked her to move there with me, but she says her family has strict religious beliefs about us living together before marriage)
She starts hanging out with a ton of pretty attractive dudes but swears to me they’re all gay. I go home one weekend and she introduces me to some (but not all) of them and yeah, they’re for sure gay so I just figure she’s filling her time away from me with that but I still have my suspicions. Fast forward 2 years later, we get together on Valentine’s Day (for real this time) and we decide we’re tired of being apart.
Knowing how much training I have left, I tell her that although it isn’t the traditional way of asking, I want to marry her so she can finally be with me. She’s happy and immediately starts looking into wedding stuff and we agree that she’ll pick out the exact cut of diamond she wants and I’ll have the ring custom made for her.
I come home to TX a few months later (nearly the entire wedding has been planned at this point) and while I’m there we go to the jeweler to do final sizings and such. It’s a great weekend and it’s feels like everything is going as it’s supposed to.
About 2 weeks after this, she has what she tells me is a really important work event that she’s in charge of putting on and that she’ll call me when it’s over to let me know how it goes. Once it’s gets late (1:30, 2am ish) I call her several times to check on her but no answer. I never hear from her that night but just assume it’s because she really busy with everything.
When I do talk to her the next day she tells me it ran late but everything went well..
Skipping forward about 6 months we finally are set to get married that Spring. Before we do I tell her that the only two things I want are:
To enter the marriage with a clean slate, no secrets between the 2 of us. I just didn’t want any skeletons coming out of the closet to damage a marriage we worked for a really long time to get into, and
to just be her husband. Pretty reasonable IMO
She says ok, so I ask her “has there been anyone that you’ve been with since Derek? (Told you it would matter later) She replies “No absolutely not”. There hadn’t been anyone I was with, so without any reservations and a heart full of love for her, I take her at her word and we get married. The first year is tough. She had never lived away from home and her family before.
She has none of her old friends around, and as a brand new pilot in a squadron I was working A LOT. This made things really tough but we worked through it. But of course, just after our first anniversary, she pulls me aside and says “I got a phone call today from someone saying they wanted something from me and if I didn’t help them, they were going to reach out to you”
I was totally caught off guard and asked “what would that even mean? Why would they want to talk to me?” She proceeds to tell me that early on (this will also matter later) in our long distance relationship she slept with this person and that they were going to tell me about that because they knew I didn’t know about it. I asked her “why didn’t you tell me about this before??
This is exactly what I meant about having a clean slate. So there’s no secrets, no issues, and certainly not anyone blackmailing us...” She assures me this was a really long time before we got married and she “should’ve told me” At this point, I’m getting ready to deploy to Afghanistan, which is a whole separate issue, so with everything going on, I just decide to believe her and that she’s sorry and move on.
Throughout the marriage we deal with normal marriage issues (communication, time management, weight gain) and normal military relationship issues (deployments, long work hours, more weight gain), but overall the marriage is fine. Not excessively happy, not toxically bad, but slightly above average fine. We’ve been married for 11+ years at the point when, the grocery store incident happens..
As I begin to ask her questions and she’s very clearly lying, I eventually discern that she’s not going to come clean. I decide to do something pretty out of character for me, but I go into her old emails. I find out that her standing me up for the Valentine’s Day incident was because she decided to stay for another guy.
I then find out that when things didn’t work out with that guy, she moved on to an ex-boyfriend (high school BF and they hadn’t hooked up at that point) who now she begins seeing and sleeping with. This goes on for nearly the whole time we’re doing the long distance relationship part and only stops once we decide we’re going to get married.
Then I find out that the person who called her trying to blackmail her, was actually a coworker that she slept with the night of the aforementioned work event (NOT AT ALL early on in the long distance relationship, but RIGHT BEFORE we get married). This was after her custom engagement ring had been designed, the wedding planned, and everything.
To make matters worse, I find out she slept with this person at the same hotel we spent our wedding night at. When I ask her “why would you even let me take take you there if you knew that?!?”, she replies that if she would’ve told me to pick a different hotel that she would’ve had to tell me then and I might not have married her.
I respond with, “you should’ve told me before we got married because a clean slate of honesty was the one thing I asked you for and all you’ve done is lie to cover all your other lies!”
**Also worth mentioning: when the coworker guy did call her a year and and a half later or whatever to blackmail her, the first person she called was the “at-home boyfriend” guy to help her fix it because he’s a LEO, and not me, her husband..
Anyway, she’s done everything she possibly can to assure me that this behavior stopped once we got married (I dont see any indication that she’s done anything since we’ve been married, but I guess I’ve always been blinded by love because I didn’t see any indication before we were married either.. 🤦🏻♂️).
We’ve started to seeing a marriage counselor, talked endlessly about things, (I end up finding out there’s at least 5 people she’d slept with, with the ex-boyfriend guy basically being her at home boyfriend while I was away).
She’s tried buying me things and any other thing you can think of to try to apologize for coming into the marriage on basically a throne of lies but I can’t seem to get over the fact that I’m now in marriage with 3 young kids with someone I NEVER would’ve married had I not completely overlooked her toxicity then and had I known the truth about her.
AITAH for staying upset about this or should I just try to find a way to get over it at this point? For the kids if nothing else?
Prestigious_Time_138 said:
You have to divorce her just for making me read through this whole story.
Hour-Ad-1193 said:
And where were the jokes and funny references that he promised?
M0NSTAAA said:
NTA. But I could never trust her again. She will always lie her way through life.
EverVigilant1 said:
You're in a tough spot. NTA for how you feel. What you're really asking is if you'd be the asshole for leaving your wife over this. No, you would not be an @$$hole for that. You also would not be an @$$hole if you stay.
Basically, you need to make a decision that you can live with and feel "good" about. You need to get over this and past it one way or another, no matter what you do. You need to make a decision to divorce her over this, and feel "good" about it; or stay with her and feel "good" about it. The question is what you can live with and what you'll "feel good" about.
I think your wife is an asshole for cheating on you during your engagement and lying about it. Are you justified in leaving her over this? Yes, absolutely. Could you work through it? Yes, you could. Do you want to?
Shock_Upstairs said:
She started your guys' marriage off with a lie. That's usually a pretty bad sign. Whose to say she hasn't continued to lie throughout the marriage. I'm not accusing her of cheating on you but she obviously withheld information from you when you asked for it and that's a problem. You have a lot to talk about but I don't think anyone would judge you if you left her.
And Corodix said:
NTA, and have you done DNA tests for your kids yet? Just saying, with how much she has lied, who knows if there are more lies she just hasn't told you about. Better safe than sorry on this one.