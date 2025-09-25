'AITA for being upset about the 'gift' my BF gave me for my birthday?'

Yesterday, I used the mop again because his old roommate moved out and he said I could put my things in his old room…. I scrubbed this room because boys have dirt in such crazy places. I use the burlington gift card to buy bedding and some home decor. anyway. he gets home and starts saying, “did you mop in there? doesn’t look like it” and I start crying.

I tell him how it’s upsetting me and he says he is sorry and he is going about it the wrong way.

No, he did not buy the tracksuit. I asked him about it and he said he almost bought it but decided not to get it.

He is usually so caring and is always taking care of dinner and drinks and everything. this situation just made me feel like he doesn’t like me.