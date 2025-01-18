'AITA over being upset at my GF for judging my family's 'stupid decisions'?' UPDATED

I asked her why she didn't seem happy for them and she said: "Jared still owes your grandma thousands of dollars right?". I said yeah. "And Amy is still waitressing? And smoking?" (they both smoke cigarettes) I said yeah. She just said K and continued making breakfast. I asked her what that was supposed to mean.

She got really agitated all of a sudden and snapped back with "I'm sorry, I love your family but sometimes their stupid decisions get under my skin. I just hate seeing kids keep having have kids"

Then she went on to bring up other things about my family having lots of dogs and not training them properly and swearing in front of the kids and how none of my cousins have proper jobs to support their kids and dump them off with grandma all the time and live in trailers.