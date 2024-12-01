Romantic gesture goes wrong as girlfriend accuses partner of triggering 'flower trauma.' AITA?

She started having a total.. Breakdown? Like, she yanked it out of her hair and threw it really roughly on the ground and I was freaked out and confused, like maybe she had an allergy or something. But no, she started accusing me of “triggering” her.. And I just did not get it.

She started screaming or whisper-screaming about her mom and I guess she had a flower-related trauma somehow. And then she started accusing me of doing that on purpose and she started imploring me to “get away.” Then she ran and I was trying to go after her but she got into her car and drove away and just left me there standing awkwardly and confused.