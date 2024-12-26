"AITA for being upset after my husband said all you did was wrap presents?"

Husband slept in because he "woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't get back to bed til pretty late." I stayed up until 3:30 AM prepping for "Christmas magic" ie. cookies and milk, carrots for reindeer, note from Santa, Santa's footprints, wrap presents I had to hide for a while, clean up the mess.

This morning when the kids woke up around 7:30 AM, I had tried to wake up my husband by saying "hey! The kids are up. Come down so we can watch them open presents!" Didn't budge. That's where my resentment began to build.

So I did all the presents with the kids and filmed everything on my own. Tried so hard to not snap or take it out on the kids, but my anger was slowly building.