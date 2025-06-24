Teen called 'cruel' for refusing after mom demands late father's belongings back for new husband and kids. AITA?

Then she said we were all so cruel for taking everything when her husband was moving in. She said we didn't even give him a chance to be trusted and it hurt her to know we'd rather hide away possessions like that than share them.

She told me we really hurt her feelings when we did it. I asked her why she didn't pick things to keep and she told me it wasn't hurtful at the time. But now keeping them makes it seem like we're two families instead of one.

I told her we sorta are. That her younger kids will never know dad and aren't his kids and we'll never be her husband's kids either. She said she didn't like it and we were like vultures.