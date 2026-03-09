'AITA for being upset that my BF surprised me with a scientology evaluation during vacation?'

"AITA for being upset that my boyfriend "surprised" me with a 4-hour Scientology evaluation during our vacation?"

Last year, my boyfriend and I went on vacation, he was excited about visiting a Scientology center. I had never heard of it before, and the little he told me definitely didn't prepare me for what happened.

I thought I was just accompanying him for a quick tour. Instead, we were there for over 4 hours. An evaluator made us watch a few films on their history, and then he handed us a "personality test" with over 200 deeply personal questions. The document is called the "Oxford Capacity Analysis."