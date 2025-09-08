'AITA or being upset my ex secretly had a baby and is hiding it from me?' UPDATED 2X

And I wasn’t going to comment on her relationship at all, but I was with her for years and genuinely care about her well being because a happy mom modeling healthy relationships is so important for a little girl. I try to show my daughter the ways I treat her stepmom well, so that’s what she knows she deserves from any partner she chooses later.

Well to all of that all she had to say was ‘her baby is none of your business’. I came back with ‘if you introduced her as your girlfriends baby to our daughter, sure, but you’re calling her her baby sister and telling her she can’t talk about it with me and now she’s regressing, so you made it my business’