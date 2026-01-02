'AITA for being upset with my friend after she agreed to watch my cats but did the bare minimum?'

I didn’t explicitly say “please scoop the litter box,” I only asked her to check if it smelled and explained how the water fountain works. When I came back, the house was a mess. Vomit was left in multiple places, the litter boxes were never cleaned, and most concerning, the regular water bowls that my cats prefer were completely empty. Only the fountain had been topped up.

She is not inexperienced with pets and has helped with one kitten before, so this felt less like ignorance and more like reluctant, bare-minimum effort. I also bought her some gifts from my trip like I always do, but now I honestly don’t even feel like giving them or continuing the friendship. AITA?