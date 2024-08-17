'AITA for being upset my husband is sharing a hotel room with another woman?' UPDATED 3X

So, call me naive if you want, but I am dropping it at this point. He will be home this evening and I intend on having a nice evening with him before I don't see him again for another two weeks.

Thank you for the advice - I cried it out when I found out her age, but getting this off my chest has been very relieving.

I am not handling this as well as I thought I was.

I had decided to let it go - I know he wasn’t doing anything with this other woman. You can disagree and call me crazy if you’d like - but I do know that.