'AITA for being upset my MIL replaced our silverware and towels without asking us?' UPDATED 2X

AKA_June_Monroe said:

Heirloom silverware?! You should have called the police! Oh my goodness I can't believe that your husband is siding with his mother. Do not have another child with this man. Your reaction makes it sound like you're just defeated. I am absolutely furious and I don't even know you.

OP responded:

This isn’t the first time that I feel like my items are not up to her standard. She once bought me a new purse because the one I was using “didn’t exactly match my outfit.” (Her words not mine) but at least that time she didn’t get rid of my purse. She gives ALOT of very expensive gifts.