'AITA for being upset my son changed his last name to his step-father's without telling me?' UPDATED

The next time I saw him, I asked him about it – why he didn’t at least give me a heads up. He told me that while he does forgive me for my past actions; he does not see me as a father figure and that his step father was always there for him. When I mentioned that he now didn’t have the same last name as his brother, he said he didn’t really care about that as he and his brother admittedly are not close.

I was crushed and angry. I contacted my ex and told he how upset I was with this and how I would have appreciated a heads up from her. She said she had nothing to do with his decision and that he came to her having already decided to change his name.