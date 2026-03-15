'Am I overreacting by being upset that my girlfriend won’t visit me in hospital?' + SCREENSHOTS

Real friends won’t give a crap about the state of your room unless you’re hiding a body in there, and even then - I’d probably just bury it for my friend while they’re in the hospital.

Times like this are awful but they also weed out the people who are real friends and partners. People who show up for you because you need it, not when it’s convenient to them.

I hope you get better and are out of hospital soon. Your girlfriend should be ashamed of herself and no excuse is going to get her off the hook for abandoning their partner in their time of need.

cinkiss