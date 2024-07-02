'AITA for being upset that my wealthy boyfriend got me a cheap gift?' UPDATED

"AITA for being upset that wealthy boyfriend got me a cheap gift?"

My (21F) boyfriend (21M) comes from a wealthy family, and I am from a middle class family. His family went on a cruise, and all the siblings and their s/o’s came along. I was happy to be there and very grateful that his parents invited me.

At one point, everyone was sitting down together and my boyfriend started bringing out gifts. His parents and siblings and their s/o’s got things like watches, dresses, fine wines, and other clearly expensive things. When he got to me, he gave me one of those plastic bracelets with their company name on it. You can get those at the company’s main headquarters for free.