'AITA for upsetting my mom because I told her she has two families?'

What brought this to our current issue is my younger sister moved out and mom was disappointed because she had hoped we'd want to stay home longer. My older sister moved out at 18. Then I did. Now my younger sister. I know she said before that when we spent more time with her husband as adults our opinions or feelings would change. But then we didn't live there to do that.

She brought it up to me in a phone call last week and she was saying how awful it is to feel like she has two families. Then she went on a tangent about she has a blended family not two but the three of us moving out at 18 and not even living part time at home as adults felt very much like we were drawing that line and she said she didn't want that.