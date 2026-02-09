'AITA for upstaging my friend at her wedding?'

Everyone else was dressed like they had been at summer camp, oversized t-shirts, shorts and sandals. As soon as the bride saw me, I could tell that she was upset, but she didn't say anything. I was so embarrassed.

Then the next day (WEDDING DAY), all 4 of us bridesmaids are getting ready. The bride is getting her makeup professionally done in the other room and I'm off doing my own makeup.

Us bridesmaids had all agreed to wear our hair down and natural (no styling or curling, etc.) but had said nothing about makeup. I do enjoy makeup but don't tend to wear a lot, usually just mascara and eyeliner, but I did some false lashes and blush for the wedding to glam it up.