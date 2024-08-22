'AITA for wanting to use the hallpass my wife gave me 5 years ago?'

And honestly it’s clear to see that you never really got over your wife’s affair**, or you wouldn’t be holding onto the idea being able to cash in a hall pass five years later.

**Not that you or anyone needs to get over an affair by any means. I just mean that you didn’t truly forgive her, or you wouldn’t feel the need to do the same to her. Even if she said you could because deep down, I’m sure she didn’t really mean that. No one is truly ok with giving their partner a pass to sleep with whoever they want.