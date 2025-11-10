'AITA for using a disabled person for my 'own benefit'?'

So I (18F) took ASL lessons in HS, but up until now I’ve never had a Deaf friend. This year I started college, and there’s a Deaf-mute person in my class. He uses an interpreter during lessons.

Everyone has been nice to him, but no one really tried to get to know him or actually befriend him, so he wasn’t very close with anyone. (I’m not judging them for that, had I not already taken ASL in high school, I probably wouldn’t have learned just for him either.)

But after I told him I knew some ASL and started signing with him, we naturally got close. Since September, I’ve been signing with him almost daily, and my signing has gotten sooooooo much better!!

Anyway, about week ago, he suggested that I start taking ASL lessons again, and I joked “that’s what you’re for!”

It was absolutely a joke, like i laughed right after as I signed it, but maybe because my signing was off (idk) he took it seriously and got offended.