Woman risks mother’s emotional breakdown to protect her kids. AITA? + UPDATE

After over a year of fighting this, it’s finally over! It’s been such a tough battle but I’m so happy my kids are safe and will never have to go through what I have! Thank you to everyone who wrote me personally and commented such positive things.

You all have no idea how much it helped me, especially when I was having such an internal struggle. My kids are doing better than ever and I’m grateful we pushed through!

*** more info*** To answer some comments… I have already moved several states away, changed my contact information, and have been no contact for three and a half years.