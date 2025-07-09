'AITA for using my cousin's religious beliefs to defend my trans boyfriend?'

Now normally this a fairly common occurrence he normally was fairly open about his beliefs not in the shove it down your throat way but he would also ask questions as if he wanted to better understand being trans.

My boyfriend during these occurrences believed it to be genuine and was bonding with my cousin very well, for context my boyfriend's family is extremely religious and everyone save for his brother and a few distant relatives have cut him out.

The conversation was calm and normal up until Clayton brought up my BF for rly being a girl and continuing to call him a girl and say that he was wrong, saying that what he was was a mockery of his God, I told him that he had just been preaching about no person passing judgment.