'AITA for using my cousin's religious beliefs to defend my trans boyfriend?'

For context: I (20F) and my boyfriend (18M) were recently invited to a grill out to celebrate the holidays. My family is also very religious and myself and my boyfriend are apart of the LGBTQ+ community. My boyfriend is a trans male and we both go to extra measures to make him feel more masculine until we can afford the surgeries.
The invite to the grill out went over normal expectations time food etc. I would also like to mention that this is more about extended family than anyone else. I have an older cousin who we will call Clayton. Clayton and his wife have three kids and we’re just married this year.
During one of the normal banters of our family picking on each other about who inherited what genes through which family members, Clayton decided to bring up religion knowing full well about me and my bf. While bringing this up he preaches that the Christian god is the true god and no sin is greater than another except for blasphemy and that no person should pass judgement onto another person.
Now normally this a fairly common occurrence he normally was fairly open about his beliefs not in the shove it down your throat way but he would also ask questions as if he wanted to better understand being trans.
My boyfriend during these occurrences believed it to be genuine and was bonding with my cousin very well, for context my boyfriend's family is extremely religious and everyone save for his brother and a few distant relatives have cut him out.
The conversation was calm and normal up until Clayton brought up my BF for rly being a girl and continuing to call him a girl and say that he was wrong, saying that what he was was a mockery of his God, I told him that he had just been preaching about no person passing judgment.
Trying to defuse the situation trying to remind him to practice what he preaches. However the comments kept rolling in “Yet, instead of decimating His creation as your relationship has, I've brought new life into the world.” Keeping in mind he had all three children out of wedlock. I said that if no sin were greater than another then his sin was equal to mine.
He then called us both ignorant and stated “He's not going to be OK with you loving a woman, no matter how far into the world and years we go.” So in the utter rage that had consumed me at the amount of disrespect and hurt. I stated “You know that having children out of wedlock lock is very disrespectful in gods eyes."
Clayton completely lost it and said that I was a disgrace that neither I were welcome at his home or with his family, stating that I “threatened” his children. When all I really did was turn the table so he could see it from my perspective. AITA? Did I over step? Did I come off as threatening or did he?
mysteresc wrote:
NTA. People like Clayton believe they are the only ones allowed to point out the flaws and sins in others. Giving him a taste of his own medicine is practically a requirement. Just know that it will never, ever, sink in with someone like him.
SenseandSaruman wrote:
He who has no sins cast the first stone. NTA. cousin is a hypocrite. I find that people with the biggest superiority complex have the biggest skeletons in the closet.
I_Am_Grrt wrote:
NTA, people don't get to cherry pick which parts of scripture apply. If you don't believe, it doesn't matter. If you do believe, you should know all humanity is flawed and nobody is worth more than another on a heavenly scale. Just because he got upset at being called on his hypocrisy doesn't make it an AH move.
EwwDavvidd wrote:
NTA. Only God can pass judgment, we are called to love one another. Clayton was disrespectful to you both. And did not like being called on his own sin. But please know that we are ALL sinners. None of us better than another. It's by God's grace we are saved. And everyone has that opportunity until d**th.
I just heard at church on Sunday someone say, you don't have to trust the church, but you can trust God. Please don't let this man keep you and your partner from pursuing a relationship with God if that is of any interest to you. And please don't judge God on the failings of man, like your cousin.
_Raina_ wrote:
NTA. Your cousin sounds like a real treat. 🙄 You should also remind him the next time you cross paths that premarital s#$ is also a sin according to his Goat Herder's Guide to the Galaxy.
Hell, him attempting to judge you about your lifestyle is also a sin, so is wearing clothes with mixed fabrics, working on the sabbath, eating certain foods/ meats, the list goes on & on. He sounds like another cHrIsTiAn hypocrite. I hope you & your boyfriend don't take any of that hateful nonsense to heart. 🌹
JGalKnit wrote:
It really shouldn't have been something he brought up. Whether he feels that way or not, whether he believes that your boyfriend is wrong or "sinning" it isn't his place. He had 3 kids out of wedlock. You called him on his hypocrisy.