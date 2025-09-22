"AITA for 'using my disability to control my group?'"

I said that I don't care if they go to the concerts, It isn't my thing anyway and I won't feel left out. I'm good and D tried to say I was probably trying to find a way out of them being pissed off at me and D has pretty much went silent within the group chat which is weird since we've talked everyday in it since sophomore year of high school.

Idk, AITA? I do sometimes comment on something being not wheelchair accessible (Like how they wanted to go to a horse show, and I mentioned that I need to do research on the grounds to see if I can go). Is that not something I should do?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Chiomi said: