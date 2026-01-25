'AITA for using my now ex after I found out he was cheating?'

He talked to me just after the new year about the lease in March. I was honest and told him that I was leaving him but that I would stay until March as a roommate if it would help him out. He got very upset and said I blindsided him. I said it should be easy for him to find a roommate for our apartment. It is pretty cheap and we'll located in our city.

He said that he wants me out at the end of January and he will pay February by himself if I let him keep the damage deposit. I agreed. I moved in with my sister temporarily. He also asked for his car keys back.