'AITA for using my roommate's groceries and giving her money to replace them?'

I 22F love in a condo my parents bought for my brothers, my sister,and I rouse while we went to university. They did this to save money on dorms and a meal plan. Also to have an investment property after we were all done school.
All four of us have used it and except for the years when my brothers and my sister and I overlapped they always had the other room rented out to other students through our church and community. This is only tangentially important.
My current roommate is a sophomore and she is a little wild. Nothing wrong with that. She goes out a lot but she is a good roommate in general. Except for one thing. She uses up my groceries all the time and leaves me money to go buy more.
It's always enough to cover what she used and sometimes more than enough. Like me her folks subsidizing her life. So it isn't a huge problem except for my time going to Costco or wherever.
On Thursday my boyfriend and I were using a rotisserie chicken to make supper for friends we were having over to play boardgames because we all had no classes that Friday.. When we got into the house my chicken was gone along with some of the other groceries we had bought. My boyfriend suggested we just order delivery. But I was kind of pissed off that she would do this with food I had set aside for this.
I looked in the fridge to see what we could use up and there was some ground beef thawing out. So we made up loaded nachos. When my roommate got home she was angry and asked to speak with me privately. We went to her bedroom where she tore into me for using her groceries. Pretty darn ironic I think.
I already had the money ready to replace her beef and chips and stuff we used. She said she didn't have time to go shopping before her friends showed up to eat and pregame before going out.
She took the money and ordered takeout but she is still upset. On Sunday we had another talk about it. She says that we will not use each others groceries anymore. She is upset because the takeout was more expensive than the groceries and she was short money for groceries this week.
I pointed out that she had eaten my food on multiple previous occasions. She said it was different because I have a car and my parents' credit card. Her parents give her access to a bank account but they track her money to see how she is spending it.
She is so mad she wants to move out. I think it's an overreaction myself but I can't control how she feels. I asked her if she was seriously this upset over food. She said yes. So I told my parents that they might need a new tenant in the fall. I'm going to law school so I have a few more years here. It got back to her parents. It became a whole thing.
Now she is also upset that I complained to my parents and got her in trouble which is not what happened.
I don't think I was wrong to use the ingredients since she had done it in the past. I also don't think I was wrong to tell my parents about a new tenant.
Truebeliever-14 said:
I would help her pack.
WobbleTodd said:
NTA. Karma is a bitch. Roommate literally started the chain of events with her behavior then accused you of being entitled. Your family may be well resourced but they seem to trust you as a responsible adult whereas your roommates family heavily monitors her finances. Whatever the reason, she is the problem and getting a new roommate next semester is a great idea.
BulbasaurRanch said:
No, NTA. She set the standards, you followed them. Normally it’s an asshole move, but she established this routine herself. She doesn’t get to complain now that it affects her directly.
295Phoenix said:
NTA She now knows how irritating her whole “taking food is fine as long as you leave money to cover for it” policy can be since you applied to her the same policy she did to her. Her excuses that it’s different is nothing more than that, excuses.
What an exhausting person to live with!
Street-Length9871 said:
NTA for sure!! Her attitude is so entitled. Get a new roommate.
OP responded:
I think her parents laid down the law.
redelectro7 said:
Wait, the reason you used her beef was because she ate your chicken and she was mad about it because you used her beef? Did you at no point remind her that if she'd left the chicken you wouldn't have eaten her beef?
OP responded:
I did mention it.