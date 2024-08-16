'AITA for using my veto on my wife's favorite name?' 'It was my sister's birth name.'

"AITA for using my veto on my wife's favorite name because it was my sister's birth name?"

My wife's #1 girl name is Josephine nn Josie Joy. She wanted it to be our daughter's name, telling me it felt just right for our girl. The name Josephine has a not so great history in my family.

My (bio) parents fostered kids and adopted some. My siblings (the kids who were adopted) all had their own pasts but I have a sister who now has a different name, who was Josephine at the time of her birth. It was her name until she was 6 when the name was changed before my parents legally adopted her.

It was a very complicated process for my sister's name to be changed. There was a childhood psychologist, a trauma therapist, and a psychiatrist involved in stating that it was in her best interest for the name to be changed because of the trauma she had surrounding her name.