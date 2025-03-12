'AITA for using my SIL's garden flowers in my wedding bouquet?' + UPDATE

We'd always wanted to get married in my grandmothers church and venue hall, which was 2 hours away from our home and SILs home, SIL decided she'd come back for the wedding, but would fly into that local airport, then go straight to the local hotel instead of going home when she landed then driving to the wedding and back all in one day.

The wedding itself went beautifully, she was happy and I was so happy, everyone was happy. We get to the after party and SIL notices the succulents, and gets very angry asking if they're hers, and how could I do that.

She started trying to snatch them up, unfortunately this caused a light fuss while I asked at her to stop, that she was ruining my wedding, while I grabbed at the succulent.

She loudly said "You're stealing from me". My family wrongly took this to mean they could take the succulents, the ones they didn't take did end up damaged as people touched the leaves and squeezed them.