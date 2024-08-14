'WIBTA if I ditch my brother's wedding to go on vacation after I was fired as bridesmaid?' UPDATED

That's what I was thinking. I would also lose out on the 800 dollar dress, and if I was going to be the "assistant flower girl" I would have to buy ANOTHER dress. This whole ordeal has stressed me out. Maybe I need to relax in Miami.

And lifeiswonderful-1990 said:

NTA - how can someone logically conclude that it’s ok to pass on a brand new dress without compensating the original owner considering it’s within return timeline. I mean I just cannot get around that bit. Everything else, while sh!tty, I get how that can happen. But goddamn the dress thing just doesn’t make sense at all

So unfortunately since the internet is awful at keeping secrets, Becky saw the post on TikTok so she obviously let the cat out of the bag. My whole family is split on what I should do, but after a heated argument it was mutually agreed that I will not be attending the wedding. My brother and FSIL cannot seem to comprehend that this is not about the dress but how they treated me. For those wondering what our parents have to say, our mother says "if you're gunna be an @$$hole don't be upset when someone's an @$$hole back" my dad says "..." Because he's long dead. My brother & FSIL thinks I am the @$$hole but by the way my mom paid for the hotel for my trip, I think it is safe to assume whose side she's low key on. I appreciate all the love and support I got, I will have an amazing time in Maimi and won't feel the slightest bit guilty thanks to the overwhelmingly positive response I got on here.

Thanks you all!