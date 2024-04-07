Man vasectomy revelation shocks grieving parents at son's funeral. AITA?

I always figured she would get her grandma needs met by my brother. My dad blew up at me for making such a stupid decision. That I had basically decided to end our branch of the family tree.

I said that I always thought my brother would provide them with grandkids and that if I had kids they would be afterthoughts like I was. We went back home afterwards instead of hanging around.

My mom is having some sort of breakdown from my brother passing away and now me telling her that I will not be having children. My dad is just angry. I'm hearing from family that I was insensitive to put it the way I did.