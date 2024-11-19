Vegan employee refuses to bring food to 'themed' staff meeting, 'I'm weird with germs.' AITA?

At my work, we have monthly staff meetings and everyone is always asked to bring food, according to a “theme." This month it’s crock pot recipes. There’s probably 10-12 people at my job (I work at a vet clinic), we almost always have way too much food. I’ve commented that we should just have a few people each time as to not waste food but have been shot down.
I’m the only person that’s vegan or even vegetarian. Most people also won’t eat things if they know they’re vegan (because all vegan food is gross, obviously). I don’t own a crock pot, so I’ll need to borrow one. I’m struggling on what to make because we already have someone making chili, multiple dips, multiple meat options, along with someone making a rice option.
I feel like if I make something, it needs to be a large enough portion to be in a crock pot…I’d have no issue if I was making a meal for myself for the week, but I don’t really want to have it sit in a crock pot all day, either have no one touch it or have everyone try a little (I’m weird with germs). AITA if I just dont bring anything? Especially if I don’t eat anything?
This food is not supposed to be our lunch. We all take lunches at different times. This is supposed to be eaten at the staff meeting who h happens around 4:30-5pm. Most people aren’t super hungry, especially since some people have literally eaten lunch a little more than an hour before that.
Work provides drinks/paper goods. I’ve brought fruit/veggie trays before and they mostly go untouched. I found a recipe for easy crock pot (I’m going to borrow from a coworker (I was told the food HAS to be a crockpot food) and make cinnamon monkey bread I can easily make vegan.
Just bring a bag of tortilla chips to go with the chili.
NTA. It must be incredibly frustrating to bring food for 12 when you know nobody will eat any. Though I find that odd; I'm not vegan, but I've brought vegan dishes to potlucks that were gobbled up. In this case, you can bow out with the excuse that you don't have a crock pot and your plans to borrow one fell through.
NTA. Potlucks are kinda sketchy honestly. You can’t eat at everyone’s house cause some people are just gross, and if you’re eating at a potluck it’s a crapshoot as to the cleanliness of the kitchens those dishes were prepared in. Just explain that you do not own a crockpot so you’re gonna bring a salad and a variety of dressings.
btw, I’m not vegan, but I have no preconceived notions that vegan food is “bad” because it isn’t. If it has fresh raw onions in it I won’t like it, other than that unless it happens to have a spice I don’t care for I’ll most likely chow down on it.
NTA I would bring a couple boxes/bottles of juice and water to contribute…no one can be offended by some drinks. If not drinks I would get a store brought deli styled salad or a bakery/store brought dessert like cake, pies or a fruit platter and let everyone know I don’t have a crockpot but wanted to contribute something.
NTA. You should have opted out of this from Day One. I worked for a couple of years in an elementary school (the tech specialist) and it was unbelievable. Those women brought food for some "special" occasion every week. Bridal showers, baby showers, engagement parties, birthdays, etc. It was never ending.
And then they all complained about the weight they gained since starting to teach. Once a woman was going on and on about a new pair of shoes she had bought. I asked what time the party to celebrate her shoes was going to be. They looked at me like I was crazy, but then you could see the idea light up in their heads.
NTA but you are being a little passive-aggressive. It’s not your fault that no one cares about dietary preferences. But you’re also at work, not a vegan protest. Bring something simple or just show up with a salad. There’s no rule saying you have to participate in the theme.
There are mini crock pots. I have a regular size one and also mini one. I've made food vegan, vegetarian and just regular stuff in my crock pots. From sweets to savory. You can be a team player and think outside the box and still be a vegan. Nta though cause you are right they should rotate a few people each time.