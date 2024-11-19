Vegan employee refuses to bring food to 'themed' staff meeting, 'I'm weird with germs.' AITA?

NTA. You should have opted out of this from Day One. I worked for a couple of years in an elementary school (the tech specialist) and it was unbelievable. Those women brought food for some "special" occasion every week. Bridal showers, baby showers, engagement parties, birthdays, etc. It was never ending.

And then they all complained about the weight they gained since starting to teach. Once a woman was going on and on about a new pair of shoes she had bought. I asked what time the party to celebrate her shoes was going to be. They looked at me like I was crazy, but then you could see the idea light up in their heads.

Careless-World-7771 said: