Vegetarian makes a vegan cry and 'have a meltdown,' 'join the murderer club.' AITA?

Let me explain it all. I 33F, am a vegetarian. I do not care about what other people eat. My bf eats meat, the only deal is that he cooks the meat because after all these years being vegetarian, the smell does repulse me a bit.
Anyway, earlier today I saw a post about how meateaters (as they were called) were being compared to pedophiles. I was disgusted by this and told the maker that he is the reason that we as vegans and vegetarians get attacked.
A woman attacked me later on, saying I was a murderer because only vegans were pure. I explained to her that I get milk where the calves are not removed and eggs from chickens that have more roaming space then my dogs do in our apartment.
Well, that was clearly not enough and it was somehow my fault that baby animals fell without their mother and how I was eating babies. (When there is no rooster.... no babies. And the owner has no rooster.)
I got annoyed at her and asked her if she even knew about everything she was talking about. I asked her if she even paid attention to her shampoo, conditioner, make-up, nailpolish, etc. If her products were even vegan.
Because if she was going to attack other people on their diet choices (she was argueing with several people) she had to first make sure she was perfect. Apparently that is where it went wrong.
The lady stopped responding. I just shrugged it off until I got a pm several hours later. A friend of the vegan lady lashed out to me how her friend had a mental breakdown finding out that her make-up and other products were not vegan. The vegan lady apparently was throwing tantrums and her friend couldn't calm her down.
This is where I might be the AH. I told the friend that it was the vegan lady her own fault. She decided to verbally attack people on the internet on a very innappropiate comparison and she was calling people murderers. Now she could join the murderer club for not even knowing about it all. And that maybe if she stopped judging people on their diets, her meltdowns wouldn't happen.
The friend called me heartless, a monster, an AH and that I would burn in h%ll. `And I should apologize. Imo, I don't think it is my fault that the lady didn't even know that a lot of products contain animal by products. I also don't think I should apologize for sharpening her knowledge. AITA? Could I have brought it on a bit less brute? Or at least apologize? Should I apologize?
Thank you everyone for the answers. I'm still reading through them all. For those who said it was made up. I wish...it was my reality suddenly though. I have both ladies blocked and am not going to bother. After a look on their profile it showed they were older then me. And having a meltdown tantrum...no.
The last bit of information I got from the friend was that "vegan"lady was screaming how I ruined her life. I can't say thank you on each single comment so I do it in big here. Thank you very much.
I got called names by her. Not once did I NOT expect she didn't know. As many people have proven, it is quite common knowledge. I did not call her names once. Nor did I react on a vegan post. It was a post from a cow farmer.
I get eggs from a backyard flock who have a garden bigger then my whole appartement and on top of 7 kilo of daily grain offered they roam + get kitchenscraps. The owner also keeps the chicken until they pass away of old age. I would act like a chicken for having their life!
Yes, there are farmers that keep calves with the mother. Just like any mammal does the mother animal overproduce milk, that gets taken off while the calf still has the needed amount of milk. Only rejected calves are handfed.
Almost every single cowbreed is bred in such a way that they overproduce milk. And as most women know, a lot of milk holding up hurts a lot. Imagine producing 80 litres a day and not a way to get rid of it. A ruptured udder is a death sentence for a cow BTW.
cheerfultwinkledream said:
If someone is going to climb onto a moral high horse, they should at least make sure it’s not wearing leather reins. She came at you aggressively, called people murderers, and then had a meltdown when faced with her own hypocrisy...
that’s not your fault, that’s karma with a side of reality check. Hopefully, she uses this as a learning moment instead of just another reason to scream at strangers on the internet... best of luck dealing with less dramatic people in the future.
Vandreeson said:
NTA. The whole thing about people that live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. She believed she was superior and her poop didn't stink. Her poop does stink and she's an ignorant hypocrite. If she's so pro vegan she should have known what was in her products. This is on her, and not on you.
LoubyAnnoyed said:
NTA. If you’re going to be evangelical about a vegan lifestyle, you really should make sure you’re actually living one first.
gastropod43 said:
NTA. You did not make her cry. Her poor choice of makeup did.
alv269 said:
NTA. People like that lady are insufferable and deserve to be put in their place. I'm betting that she also eats gummy bears.
Snow_Character said:
NTA. I laughed at this. You can eat vegan, find vegan products, rescue animals, etc. But, and this DOES NOT make a person bad, is anyone really truly 100% vegan.