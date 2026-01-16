'Am I overstepping if I tell my friend her BF went behind her back and accused us of having an affair?'

TL;DR; My friend's boyfriend accused me of having relationship with her, and then asked me to keep it a secret that he confronted me about it. Do I tell my friend?

vinegar_tits_9 wrote:

Omg tell her. He sounds controlling af, and a 40 year old man dating a 20 year old screams ‘controlling’

Please tell her, spare her the future pain. She’s young enough to move on from him unscathed at this point.