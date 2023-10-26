'Very honest' sibling tells 19-year-old sister she 'can't be a model.' AITA? UPDATED.

My 19 year old sister Bianca has always said she wanted to be a model ever since she was little, but no one in our family ever really took it seriously. When it came time for her to go to college, she decided to major in business so we all thought the modeling fantasy was finally behind her.
She is going to an expensive college in New York that our parents are paying for, and we are not a rich family by any means. Bianca recently confided in me that she sent an application to Wilhelmina Agency and she is convinced that they will accept her, so she wants to drop out of college.
I am a very honest person who says whatever comes to mind, so in the heat of the moment I told her that I don’t think she has what it takes to be a model. I wasn’t even talking about looks, Bianca is a very beautiful girl, I meant the mental endurance/stamina.
It may have been harsh but the industry is very competitive and selective so I don’t think it’s a feasible idea, especially when she would be wasting our parents’ hard earned money. AITA?
giarretti said:
Instead of telling her she can't be a model, support and encourage her to finish school regardless of her modeling ambitions. Why lead with a negative when a positive will accomplish what you say your goal is.
peabuddie said:
If she hasn't got what it takes, no need for you to tell her that. Wilhelmina will tell her quite clearly. Let reality do it's job, no need to intervene.
dinkidoo7693 said:
Why can't she study and model at the same time? Why are you so dead against this happening for her?
Hapnhopeless said:
YTA. My dear, it is never what you say, but HOW you say it that matters. You could have told her that you feel nervous about her dropping out in case she needs a back up plan. You could have told her how exciting and awesome her bravery is while encouraging her to stay the course with a sensible degree.
You could have encouraged her to follow that dream and be mindful of the concerns you listed in your post. If you really weren't trying to tear her down, you would have been more thoughtful about your delivery. Do better.
Disastrous-Oven-4465 said:
Better for her to drop out now before wasting more of your parent’s money. YTA for saying that tho. Your “honesty” is not actual facts it’s just your opinion.
Early-Tale-2578 said:
I always side eye people when they say " I am a very honest person" that just means you're rude asf YTA. Your sister can be anything she wants too if she work hard towards it
Thanks for your constructive criticism everyone. I realize now that I went about it the wrong way. I’m going to tell her I’m sorry and that I love her, and that I support her dreams and encourage her to try to pursue it while still staying in school.