'Very honest' sibling tells 19-year-old sister she 'can't be a model.' AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA for telling my sister she can’t be a model?"

My 19 year old sister Bianca has always said she wanted to be a model ever since she was little, but no one in our family ever really took it seriously. When it came time for her to go to college, she decided to major in business so we all thought the modeling fantasy was finally behind her.

She is going to an expensive college in New York that our parents are paying for, and we are not a rich family by any means. Bianca recently confided in me that she sent an application to Wilhelmina Agency and she is convinced that they will accept her, so she wants to drop out of college.