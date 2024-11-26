Vet tech refuses to return a dying rescue dog to his original owners, 'they abandoned him.' AITA?

I am a veterinary technician, and I'm in the middle of a family war that's tearing me apart. Three months ago, I found a severely malnourished German Shepherd wandering near a rural road. He was emaciated, covered in ticks, with multiple infected wounds.
As a vet tech, I know how close to death he was. I took him to my clinic, nursed him back to health, and spent over $3,500 of my own money on his medical treatment. I named him Phoenix, because he literally rose from what seemed like certain death. He was severely underweight, had multiple infections, and was so weak he could barely stand when I first found him.
The first month was touch and go - I slept on the floor next to him, hand-feeding him, changing his bandages, and giving him medication around the clock. Last week, his original owners suddenly showed up at my clinic, claiming they want him back.
Here's the backstory: These people had originally abandoned Phoenix in the countryside, basically left him to die. When I found him, he was so traumatized that he would flinch at any sudden movement. The local animal control confirmed they had multiple reports of animal neglect against this family.
Now they're demanding I return him, saying he's "still their dog." They haven't offered any explanation for why they abandoned him. They know I've nursed him back to health, and they're trying to guilt me by saying I'm "stealing their dog." My brother thinks I should return the dog to avoid legal trouble. My parents are more supportive but worried about potential consequences.
Phoenix now has a microchip in my name, is fully recovered, and has become my loyal companion. He's gained 30 pounds, his wounds have healed, and he's gone through extensive rehabilitation and training.
When the owners showed up, Phoenix was terrified. He literally hid behind me, shaking. The moment they approached, he whimpered and pressed himself against my legs. I flat-out told them no. I will fight this legally if I have to. AITA?
Secret_Sister_Sarah said:
NTA. They abandoned him and therefore have no legal grounds to claim you "stole" him. You have medical records proving how sick he was. You're the angel who saved his life, and they are the demons who almost killed him.
He is yours, not theirs. Anyone who abandons an animal renounces all ownership claims. (If they had had him chained in their yard and you entered their property and took him, you'd still be a hero and they'd still be trash but they might have a legal claim...good thing that wasn't the case.)
The fact that he was not microchipped before, and you found him after a considerable time of being abandoned, and now you have chipped him, makes him yours. Just to be safe, though, you might want to call the police and tell them everything, and if you have to, get a restraining order against those horrible people if you think they might try to steal him back?
Also, see what your local animal protection laws are. If they currently own any pets, SPCA with local police should definitely do a wellness check. If they have any neglected or abused animals currently, they should be punished according to all local laws and banned from future pet ownership. I hate people like them.
PastorBlinky said:
NTA - Put together an itemized inventory of all the things you and the vet staff have done and the money spent on nursing him back to health, labor included. Should be way more than $3,500.
Then inform them that the owners of the dog, whoever they are, would need to settle the bill before the dog is returned. Likely the last you’ll hear from them. You can also say you’re informing animal control, forwarding photos and documents. So if this is really their dog, they’d need to deal with the legal issues on their end first.
ERVetSurgeon said:
NTA. As a vet, I dealt with this many times. Talk to your boss. Generate a bill for EVERYTHING with NO discounts. If they take you to court, ask the vet to tesstify as to the condition of the dog and the cost of the treatment.
The vet's word will carry a significant amount of weight with the judge in most cases. I never lost one back to the original owners. Hopefully you have pictures as well. Provide those to the judge too.
pixie-ann said:
NTA this is now your dog. Do not return poor Phoenix to those awful, neglectful people. I doubt they really have the interest in taking you to court, they’ll probably try to stick you for some cash though (don’t give it to them). Did you keep excellent records, including photos, of his condition when you found him?
louisianefille said:
Given that Phoenix is microchipped in your name, they can't really prove an ownership claim. Do not give him back to them. They don't deserve that dog. I hope you have photos and vet records thoroughly documenting his condition when you found him.
If they do try to come after you, I can't imagine a judge seeing that documentation and giving the dog back. Document their harassment and get a restraining order if need be. NTA.
BeachQt said:
Absolutely NTA. You should like an angel for taking him and nursing him back to health. Don’t give him back. Don’t even consider it for an instance. You spent the time, energy, money on his health and you can prove it. If they continue to be threatening, I would get the police involved. Have them trespassed from your work and ask for a no contact order.