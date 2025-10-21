"AITA for 'victim blaming' my girlfriend after our dog bit her?"

My girlfriend (GF) and I have a dog that’s currently going through its turbulent teenage phase, which includes a lot of biting recently. Our rule is that whoever the dog bites must deal with it themselves, because we both want to maintain authority with the dog.

Yesterday, my GF was on her phone when the dog started biting her. She initially ignored it, which made the biting escalate, getting rougher and harder. At one point, the dog must have gotten a painful chunk of skin because my GF suddenly shouted "Ouch!" and was visibly irritated.

I told her that she needs to tell the dog 'stop' or 'no' when it bites, otherwise, this is what happens. She repeated that it hurt, to which I responded that she then needs to intervene sooner.