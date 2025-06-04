Victim of food theft seeks revenge on coworkers, 'I put a little lock on the office fridge.' AITA?

Well, last Friday, one of my coworkers (I'll call her Dana, 29F) confronted me during lunch and said it was “weird and selfish” that I had a personal fridge. She said it made me “look paranoid” and “not part of the team.”

I said I was tired of my food being stolen, and this was the only solution that worked. She said I should’ve just brought stuff I wouldn’t care about losing, like snacks or microwave meals, if I was so worried.