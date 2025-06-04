Victim of food theft seeks revenge on coworkers, 'I put a little lock on the office fridge.' AITA?

I (34M) work in a small office with about 10 people. We share a communal kitchen, including one fridge. Over the past month, my lunch has been stolen five times. Not just random snacks entire homemade meals I bring from home, gone without a trace. It’s not just frustrating, it’s expensive and messes up my day.
I mentioned it a couple of times in the group chat, like “Hey, someone’s been taking my lunches. Please stop.” Everyone either ignored it or sent vague messages like “ugh that sucks” or “some people are the worst,” but no one took responsibility.
So I bought a mini fridge and put it under my desk. Nothing fancy, just enough to hold my meal and a drink. I also put a little lock on it just for extra peace of mind. Since then, no more stolen lunches.
Well, last Friday, one of my coworkers (I'll call her Dana, 29F) confronted me during lunch and said it was “weird and selfish” that I had a personal fridge. She said it made me “look paranoid” and “not part of the team.”
I said I was tired of my food being stolen, and this was the only solution that worked. She said I should’ve just brought stuff I wouldn’t care about losing, like snacks or microwave meals, if I was so worried.
A couple of others have now made little comments like, “Don't let him see your lunch he might lock it up,” or “We get it, you're special.” I’m starting to feel like the weirdo in the office just for protecting my stuff. AITA for locking up my lunch instead of letting this keep happening?
Worried_Cucumbers said:
NTA sounds like Dana is hangry now that she doesn't have free lunch.
Merrik4t said:
NTA and I think you found your lunch thief.
aasoro said:
NTA. Dana is your lunch thief. Any reasonable person would've understood you bringing a mini fridge to save your stuff.
Spiralinnigirl said:
NTA and it's more than 1 person taking your lunch. Just respond back, "The only person who would have a problem with this is an actual thief. So not worried about their feelings."
Mirvb said:
NTA. WTF is wrong with these people? clearly Dana has identified herself as the thief. “She said I should’ve just brought stuff I wouldn’t care about losing, like snacks or microwave meals, if I was so worried.”
This is ridiculous. I don’t care if you brought a can of beans or a stick of gum as your lunch. You don’t want it stolen. I’d directly ask Dana if she’s the thief just to see what she says. If she lies and denies it- ask her why she’s so concerned with your lunch if she’s not the thief?
Crazy_Tooth1858 said:
NTA - Dana was stealing your food.