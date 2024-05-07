Woman shares saga of bridezilla who 'lost her mind,' 'It all started when she asked me to play violin at her wedding.' AITA? UPDATED

At this point she left and went to her sister's house. I messaged him back saying that she may be bipolar and in a manic state...

and to ask her sister to maybe get her to a doctor but he was more upset and focused on being hurt at what she had said to him about the wedding than her. (She threw a right little tantrum and accused us of sleeping together.)

I told him that needless to say, I would not be playing violin in their wedding and that I was sorry for any trouble but I really did think it was best he seek some mental health help for her. He said "You made your point, you don't need to rub it in, I can take care of my family."