'AITA for not visiting my Maid of Honor after her foot surgery?' 'She often has bad luck.'

We exchanged a few messages and spoke on the phone, but I couldn’t visit because I don’t drive, and my husband was busy helping with wedding prep even while he was at work. I didn’t want to burden him further.

I was surprised Cate showed up to the wedding despite her injury. Her daughter, who was a flower girl, most likely influenced her decision to come, which I was very happy for. We didn’t get a chance to talk much during the reception but I caught her on her way out and hugged and thanked her for coming and gave her a bottle of champagne.