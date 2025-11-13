'AITA for visiting my mom for Christmas instead of MIL, after she cancelled on us two years?'

Sami_George wrote:

First of all, tell him to stop googling medical stuff. Of course it will seem alarming. But that doesn’t mean it actually is. Second of all, thanksgiving with MIL and Christmas with your family seems like a fine compromise on its own. Throw in that she has had to cancel last minute the last two years, I likely wouldn’t plan to attend an event she hosts again.

And husband saying “this could be her last Christmas” is meaningless. It could also be her last Thanksgiving, by that logic. Better get in for the closer one.

But finally, is there a reason you guys can’t host Christmas? That way, everyone wins. I know most of them live far, but you were going to travel to one of them anyway.