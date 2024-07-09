Dad with repair shop 'humiliates' daughter by vlogging about the time she crashed his sports car. AITA?

"AITA for vlogging about how my daughter took my car on a joy ride and crashed it?"

I own a car repair shop that is doing quite well and I have a youtube channel where I regularly post about fixes and different projects. In a recent video I made where I was giving advice on reliable cars to buy, I mentioned as a hypothetical example something to the sort of "you need a car for your teenage daughter."

My daughter saw this and got upset at me for saying that and called me sexist and said I should have just said child. However I just said what came to my mind. She then went on a long rant about something else that happened 4 years ago and called me a jerk for vlogging about it.