'AITA for 'voodooing' my neighbors after they poisoned my plants and destroyed my garden?'

As a formality, he asked to see my ID, just to ascertain that deportation was not on the table. I showed him my ID card, proof that I am, in fact, a legal resident of this country. He nodded again. Sergeant: You know you scared them, don't you?

Me: No more than they have ever scared me with their machetes, abuse, and violence. I also told him that they had accused me of being a witch and flying around at night stealing children to eat. He thought that was funny and we both laughed.