Man called 'selfish' for waiting years until it was 'a good time' to divorce his wife. AITA?

They've called me selfish and some of my in-laws are refusing to interact with my kids when they're at my house (for example my daughter FaceTimed her grandmother once this summer and she hung up once she saw that my daughter was at my house).

They also created a bit of a scene at my son's graduation in the spring, refusing to acknowledging me and demanding that my son choose to celebrate with them or me rather than having dinner together as a group.

I encouraged my son to go with them and we had our own celebration later, but something happened at the dinner and my son has lived with me and been almost no contact with them since.