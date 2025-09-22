'AITA for waking my MIL up in scary costumes because she keeps me up at night?'

So my MIL has been staying with us until the end of the month because she’s “between leases.” My husband offered her our guest room, and I tried to be gracious about it… but I’m running on fumes and I snapped in a very petty way.

For context: I work from home as a nail tech. I officially start seeing clients around 8:30 AM, but I get up at 5 AM. Between prep, sanitizing, and setting up my workstation, I need that quiet morning time.

It makes really good money, and it works out well because my husband is a surgeon and his hours are all over the place. We balance each other. But that balance has been absolutely shredded since MIL moved in.

She keeps me up constantly with her: